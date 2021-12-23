Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approves law "On limit of criterion of need for 2022"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On the limit of the criterion of need for 2022" on Dec. 22, Trend reports.
According to the law, the need criterion limit for 2022 was approved in the amount of 200 manat ($117) to assign the targeted state social assistance.
The law will come into force on January 1, 2022.
