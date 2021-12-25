"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram has shared footages from her visit to Shusha city with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In the video, published by Mehriban Aliyeva, a touching dialogue between the head of state and a four-year-old Asif, resident of Shusha, was recorded. President Ilham Aliyev jokingly asked the boy who appointed him general at a such young age.

Trendpresents the video: