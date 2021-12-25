Director General of TASS news agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25
Trend:
Director General of the Russian TASS news agency Sergey Mikhailov sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.
Will be updated
