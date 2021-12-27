Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson

Politics 27 December 2021 09:32 (UTC+04:00)
Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson for the Turkish president, mentioned the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] at a meeting with Turkish citizens living in the US, which was held in Chicago, Trend reports.

According to Kalin, anti-Turkish sentiments have become the essence of the Armenian lobby in the country.

"A completely different process is taking place in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan's return of its ancestral lands opened a new page in history," he added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev views new building of AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev views new building of AZERTAC
Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson
Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
S.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment Other News 10:37
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 10:34
Iran to increase regular shipping lines in Caspian Sea Transport 10:29
Iran begins National Housing Movement Plan Construction 10:24
Azerbaijan's Azermash to be dealer for Russian manufacturer of agricultural vehicles Transport 10:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 10:12
Iranian currency rates for December 27 Finance 10:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Economy 09:58
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 26 Uzbekistan 09:57
President Ilham Aliyev views new building of AZERTAC Politics 09:53
Turkmenistan discloses amount of products sold via local commodity exchange Business 09:42
Oil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations Oil&Gas 09:33
Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson Politics 09:32
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport up Transport 09:27
Iran may impose restrictions on increasing gas consumption Oil&Gas 09:21
Iran eyes low gas consumption in steel sector Oil&Gas 09:15
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 09:13
Iran’s Ramin TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:11
Iran discloses volume of essential goods transported within country Transport 09:10
Azerbaijan slightly reduces imports of pharmaceuticals in 11M2021 Economy 09:06
Iran records increase in exports via Golestan Province’s customs Business 09:05
Azerbaijan's Azerishig talks construction of new substations in liberated areas Economy 09:05
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange down Business 09:03
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association eyes holding exhibition Economy 08:56
S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct Other News 08:55
Venezuela's president to visit Iran 'very soon' Other News 08:07
Kazakhstan adds 342 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:34
S.Korea reports 4,207 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 445 Other News 06:52
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" becomes first film to surpass 1 bln USD worldwide during pandemic World 06:08
Sudan arrests 114 protesters over violations in demonstrations Other News 05:23
Turkey confirms 20,138 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:37
18 soldiers killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib Arab World 03:52
Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his COVID measures Other News 03:10
4 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq Arab World 02:24
Iran bans entry from 12 countries over Omicron fear Iran 01:36
Israeli hospital to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in trial Israel 00:54
Turkey's HISAR O+ missile successfully completes test firing Turkey 00:26
Azerbaijani army is further strengthened and modernized Politics 00:01
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Crete World 26 December 23:55
Sudan says 58 policemen injured in protests Other News 26 December 23:08
Dam bursts in northeastern Brazil forcing evacuations Other News 26 December 22:26
Turkovac to eliminate COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Turkey Turkey 26 December 21:47
Azerbaijani gymnast named "Sportswoman of the year" Society 26 December 21:11
Georgian NCDC Head expects Omicron cases to rise in 2-3 weeks Georgia 26 December 20:25
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 December 20:19
Iran may import gas from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 26 December 20:07
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 26 December 20:05
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47 World 26 December 19:28
Turkey most exposed country to fake news globally: Fahrettin Altun Turkey 26 December 18:42
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 26 December 18:36
Israel's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19 Israel 26 December 18:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 December 17:23
National Drug Quality Lab to open in Georgia in 2022, Health Minister says Georgia 26 December 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 December 16:20
Azerbaijan confirms 511 more COVID-19 cases, 1,178 recoveries Society 26 December 16:15
Azerbaijan’s export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages up Economy 26 December 16:05
Azerbaijan’s import of plastic products increases Economy 26 December 15:53
Azerbaijan’s import of milk increases in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:51
Turkey unveils volume of cars transported between its Tuzla, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 26 December 15:50
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 26 December 15:48
Turkey reveals volume of cars transported between its Mersin, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 26 December 15:30
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran up in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:24
State Customs Committee unveils trade turnover between Azerbaijan, UK in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 26 December 14:54
Azerbaijan discloses trade turnover with India in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 14:53
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Kocaeli port in 11M2021 Turkey 26 December 14:40
Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Turkali-7 well Turkey 26 December 14:37
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 26 December 14:28
State Customs Committee unveils volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Ukraine Oil&Gas 26 December 14:22
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil exported to UK Oil&Gas 26 December 13:55
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes an increase in volume of industrial production Uzbekistan 26 December 13:52
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Turkey in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 26 December 13:39
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Aliaga port in 11M2021 Turkey 26 December 13:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 26 Oil&Gas 26 December 13:10
6 dead after boiler explodes at food processing factory in India's Bihar World 26 December 12:47
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 26 December 12:16
Azerbaijan’s export of fertilizers up in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 12:03
Azerbaijan unveils export volume of tea and coffee in 11M2021 Economy 26 December 11:49
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 26 December 11:44
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Belarus Oil&Gas 26 December 11:24
Georgia reports 1,661 coronavirus cases, 3,841 recoveries, 68 deaths Georgia 26 December 11:05
US plays important role in strengthening Georgia’s sovereignty, independence - FM Georgia 26 December 10:51
China's auto sales likely to grow 6.2 pct in 2022 World 26 December 10:37
At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck Europe 26 December 09:41
399 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 December 09:06
Dynamics of deposits in national currency remains positive in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 26 December 08:31
US president congratulates NASA on successful launch of James Webb telescope US 26 December 08:13
China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak Other News 26 December 07:38
Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19 Other News 26 December 06:51
Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters Arab World 26 December 06:08
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers Other News 26 December 05:29
La Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction Europe 26 December 04:48
Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test Other News 26 December 04:00
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total Israel 26 December 03:21
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation Russia 26 December 02:38
France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections Europe 26 December 01:49
Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo kills 7 Other News 26 December 01:04
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general Politics 26 December 00:15
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds Europe 25 December 23:44
US flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed due to COVID-19 US 25 December 23:05
All news