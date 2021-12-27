Liberation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh opened new page in history - Turkish president's spokesperson
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson for the Turkish president, mentioned the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] at a meeting with Turkish citizens living in the US, which was held in Chicago, Trend reports.
According to Kalin, anti-Turkish sentiments have become the essence of the Armenian lobby in the country.
"A completely different process is taking place in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan's return of its ancestral lands opened a new page in history," he added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
Latest
Iran interested to revive railway network that once existed in South Caucasus - FM (Exclusive) (VIDEO)
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general