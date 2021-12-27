Demining of Azerbaijan's liberated areas - main issue now - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The most important issue now is the clearance of Azerbaijani areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] and the return of citizens to their native lands, Major General Maharram Hasanov, Deputy Chief of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, said Trend reports.

Hasanov made the remark during the training on "The role of media in educating the population about the mine threat" on Dec. 27.

"The demining work in the liberated territories continues. Huge areas were mined, therefore specially trained dogs have been involved in the demining process. Currently, 10 such dogs are involved in it,” he noted.

“Since January 2021, groups of pyrotechnics have been participating in demining in the Aghdam and Fuzuli directions. Our employees have international certificates in the field of mine clearance and participate in the process at a high level," added the ministry’s representative.