FM talks about illegal visit of French official to Azerbaijan’s territory (UPDATE)

Dec. 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Charge d'Affaires of France was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and a protest was expressed to him in connection with the illegal visit of French candidate for president Valerie Pécresse to the Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year in the field of foreign policy, Trend reports on Dec. 27.

“These are the steps taken before the presidential election in France by the rivals of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, which are connected with the intention to attract the votes of the citizens of Armenian origin living in France,” the minister added.

Bayramov said that during the illegal visit Pécresse was accompanied by former French officials and a former EU official.

“It is planned to include these individuals in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s persona-non-grata list,” the minister said. “An appropriate response will be given to all such messages.”