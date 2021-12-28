Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in Russia’s St. Petersburg
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
An informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State has got underway in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.
The CIS Heads of State first posed together for official photos.
Will be updated
