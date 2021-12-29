Azerbaijan unveils number of people repatriated from Iraq and Syria in 2021 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:40

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 81 people (69 children and 12 women), who were held in refugee camps and prisons in Iraq and Syria, have been repatriated to Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2021, the newsletter of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry following the results of 2021 said, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

According to the newsletter, at the same time, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the relevant instructions and decisions of the leadership of Azerbaijan, in 2021 the Operational Headquarters, created under the Ministry, in close cooperation with the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, successfully continued its activities to organize the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from abroad, to identify problems faced by citizens when entering and leaving the country, as well as consider the appeals received on this issue.

“This year, during the reception of citizens, over 80,000 appeals in connection with entry and exit were received and a hot line operated at the ministry. The relevant documents were sent to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers with subsequent consideration. During 2021, Azerbaijani citizens were regularly evacuated to their homeland through the Yarag Kazmalar - Samur checkpoint [on border with Russia], and transfer of 4,217 citizens to the territory of Azerbaijan was provided," added the newsletter.