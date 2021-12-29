Azerbaijan’s MFA continued proving Armenia’s crimes legally on int’l arena in 2021 (UPDATE)

Politics 29 December 2021 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version posted 12:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry continued to work on legally proving on international arena the crimes of Armenia committed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the newsletter of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry following the results of 2021 says, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

According to the newsletter, these crimes include the targeted and massive destruction of civilian infrastructure (urbicide), plundering, destruction, falsification and illegal transportation of cultural heritage items (culturalcide), damage to the environment and biodiversity (ecocide), massive contamination of territories with mines and other explosives, refusal to clarify the fate of persons who disappeared as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, non-investigation of war crimes committed against Azerbaijani citizens taken hostage or prisoners, impunity of the perpetrators.

In January 2021, Azerbaijan filed an interstate complaint against Armenia with the European Court of Human Rights. This complaint contains facts proving the constant violation by Armenia of the rights of citizens of Azerbaijan, provided for by the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

In September, Azerbaijan, on the basis of the UN international convention "on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" of 1965, appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in connection with the facts of the policy of ethnic cleansing by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people for a long time.

On December 7, 2021, international justice secured Azerbaijan's petition for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating in that country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court reasonably instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent the violation of the human rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after the court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.

Tags:
