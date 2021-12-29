Deputy Minister of Defense visits units of Azerbaijan Air Force (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

Trend:

On the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov visited the Azerbaijan Air Force units conducting combat duty in the liberated territories, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Lieutenant General Tahirov conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the personnel on the occasion of the holidays.

Afterwards, the distinguished servicemen were awarded, presented with valuable gifts and holiday gifts.

At the tea table, the Deputy Minister spoke about the historical significance of the Patriotic War, which ended with our victory under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the heroism of the Azerbaijan Army, and the successes achieved in 2021.

Then the commander got acquainted with the social and living conditions of the personnel and gave relevant instructions on carrying out the work.

The servicemen expressed gratitude to the president and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for their attention and care.