Azerbaijan always pays special attention to material and technical support of army – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The special attention is always paid to the issues of material and technical support of the Azerbaijani army, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press-conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

Eyvazov said that the improvement of the social and living conditions of the military units, which are deployed in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, is one of the priority issues.

"According to the decree of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense made more than 30 trips to the liberated territories in 2021 to check the combat readiness of servicemen, review the social conditions, as well as the construction process," Lieutenant Colonel added.

"The uninterrupted power supply lines, warm and cold water systems have been laid, food and fuel reserves have been prepared for six months in the divisions located in the highlands," Lieutenant Colonel said. "All of the personnel have been provided with warm clothes due to winter."

"Instead of missiles and ammunition that were used in the second Karabakh war, new ones were purchased," Eyvazov said. "All divisions and units have been fully provided with ammunition."

Eyvazov said that favorable conditions have been created for organizing military service and combat duty in the units, as well as for effective leisure of personnel after the commissioning of about 400 new military infrastructure facilities for various purposes in the military units of the Ministry of Defense.

"A number of facilities are being built," Eyvazov said.