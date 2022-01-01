Teachers' salaries increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Teachers' salaries will be increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, starting from January 1, 2022, the average monthly salaries of teachers, directors and deputy directors of state general education institutions funded from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose knowledge and skills have been diagnostically assessed, will increase by 20 percent. The monthly salaries of youth pre-service leaders will increase by an average of 40 percent.