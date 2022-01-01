Salaries of employees of State Customs Committee with special rank increase in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1
Trend:
From today, the salaries of employees of the State Customs Committee with a special rank have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, monthly salaries of employees with a special rank of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by 20 percent.
The monthly salaries of non-civil servants of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be increased by an average of 20 percent.
This Decree came into force on January 1, 2022.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Salaries of employees of penitentiary service and General Directorate of Medicine increase in Azerbaijan
By accepting results of second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in regional framework - President Ilham Aliyev
Hope that agreements reached at Sochi and Brussels meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev
Work done in all liberated lands is carried out at expense of state budget of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Our main task is to return former IDPs to their ancestral lands as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the people on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Azerbaijani people for congratulations on occasion of New Year (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Autism Center constructed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO)
Vice Rector of Academic ADA University hosts "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations Simulation Conference at closing ceremony (PHOTO)