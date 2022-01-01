By accepting results of second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in regional framework - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

Trend:

By accepting the results of the second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in the regional framework, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

“Friendly and partnership relations have been further developed during regular contacts and exchanges of views with other neighbors, Iran and Georgia. A platform for multilateral cooperation is already being formed in the region, and, of course, this is in our interests,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Speaking of neighbors, of course, I never included Armenia in this category of countries. I still do not include it today. But I do hope that one day neighborly relations with Armenia will be established. In any case, by accepting the results of the second Karabakh war, Armenia can also increase its role in the regional framework. The meetings held in Sochi and Brussels in November and December are at least encouraging, and I hope that the agreements reached at these meetings will be reflected in real life in 2022,” the head of state said.