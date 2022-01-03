Spring session of Azerbaijani Parliament tо start on January 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3
The spring session of Azerbaijani Parliament will start on January 15, Trend reports.
The meetings of the committees will take place up until February 15, and after that the plenary meetings will start.
Leave for the Azerbaijani parliament is provided twice a year - from July 15 to August 30 and from January 1 to 15.
