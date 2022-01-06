Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

A phone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu on January 6, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The officials exchanged views on the current situation in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

"The parties also discussed issues of mutual interest," added the ministry.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.