Azerbaijani ministry makes proposals about creation of Museum of Occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The employees of the Azerbaijani State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation, together with representatives of the corresponding structures, inspected the territory and made the corresponding proposals in connection with the territory on which the Museum of the Occupation will be created to prepare conceptual documents in connection with the creation of the Victory Museum and the Open-Air Museum of Occupation in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts, Trend reports on Jan. 7 referring to the data of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture following the results of activity in 2021.

Proceeding from the appeal of the Azerbaijani State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Service has prepared and sent a corresponding conclusion in connection with the general plan on Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli districts - an urban planning concept of sustainable development for the restoration and reconstruction of territories.

The State Service also prepared a concept and projects for the restoration of the Uzarliktapa archaeological monument, the Juma mosque, the Imaret complex of monuments, the mosque of Giyasly village in Aghdam city, excavations were organized in Uzarliktapa settlement.