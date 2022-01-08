Irresponsible behavior of United Russia ruling party's member Milonov tarnishes it - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Russian MP Vitaly Milonov, a member of the ruling United Russia party once again illegally visited the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the New Year holidays, Milonov made an illegal visit to the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [in accordance with trilateral statement between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], and held a number of meetings there.

This step by Milonov caused a serious protest from the leadership of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the chairman of the United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, in which he expressed his strong protest against the illegal visit of a member of the party led by Medvedev to the territory of Azerbaijan.

Javid Osmanov, Azerbaijani MP, commenting on this issue, noted that this wasn’t the first illegal visit of Milonov to the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Vitaly Milonov, being a member of the legislative body and a responsible person of the ruling party of Russia, by such illegal visits violates laws and demonstrates disrespect towards his party," Osmanov said.

"Milonov, as a member of the legislative body, as a person responsible for the observance of laws, himself disrespects the laws, although he should know that these territories are the historical lands of Azerbaijan and to visit them, first of all, it is necessary to obtain permission from the Azerbaijani authorities," he said.

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that Milonov denigrates the name of the United Russia party with his irresponsible behavior and, in a sense, disrespects Russia itself.

"Namely with the mediation of the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin] on November 10, 2020, the trilateral statement, which reflected a number of issues, was signed following the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020]," he reminded. "Vladimir Putin himself noted that, within the framework of international law, these territories are the territories of Azerbaijan. We hope that the ruling party of Russia will take appropriate steps and such illegal and irresponsible actions of Milonov will end, " Osmanov emphasized.

According to political scientist Shabnam Hasanova, Milonov has repeatedly demonstrated disrespect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and previously used offensive language against the Azerbaijani people.

"Naturally, we have once again demonstrated our firm position on these issues. Khankandi, Khojaly, Asgaran - all these lands are Azerbaijani, and visits to these territories should be carried out within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation," she said.

"Milonov is known in Azerbaijan and Turkey for his antagonistic position. The control over the processes taking place in the region, the immediate and decisive reaction of Azerbaijan to such actions are a very fair position and the right decision," Hasanova noted. "There is no place on Azerbaijani soil for separatist-terrorist formations and those who support them."

"This [protest against the visit addressed to the United Russia party's chairman] is definitely a serious warning. The party, of which Milonov is a representative, must also be sensitive to these issues," the expert said. "We have always stated that Azerbaijan is interested in building relations with any neighboring state in a positive, constructive direction."

"Azerbaijan is decisive in the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty and declares that it won’t make concessions to anyone on this issue," she added.