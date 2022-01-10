Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan Lee Eun Yong on Jan. 10.
Will be updated
