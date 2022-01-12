Armenian armed forces commit provocations on state border – Azerbaijan’s MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces from Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district periodically shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Zeylik, Yellija villages of Kalbajar district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the shelling was carried out using small arms and large-caliber machine guns, from 11:20 (GMT+4) on January 11 till 05:10 (GMT+4) on January 12.

The Armenian armed forces also opened fire from Chinarli, Muganjig settlements of Shamshaddin district at the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, located in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanabi and Asrik Jirdahan villages of Tovuz district.

