Armenian armed forces commit provocations on state border – Azerbaijan’s MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version on 10:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces from Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district periodically shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Zeylik, Yellija villages of Kalbajar district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the shelling was carried out using small arms and large-caliber machine guns, from 11:20 (GMT+4) on January 11 till 05:10 (GMT+4) on January 12.

The Armenian armed forces also opened fire from Chinarli, Muganjig settlements of Shamshaddin district at the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, located in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanabi and Asrik Jirdahan villages of Tovuz district.

The ministry stressed that the aggravation of the situation by Armenia along the state border between the two countries without any reason and in violation of its obligations upon the corresponding trilateral statements is a deliberate military provocation.

“There are no casualties in Azerbaijani personnel, the military equipment was not damaged. Presently, the situation is quiet in the abovementioned directions.”

The ministry said that the operational situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“Without excluding the possibility of Armenia’s further attempts to aggravate the situation along the state border of the two countries, the Azerbaijani army is protecting the Azerbaijani sovereign territory and security of the border,” the ministry said.