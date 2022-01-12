Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held phone talks on Jan. 12, Trend reports.
The Turkish minister of national defense expressed condolences to Hasanov in connection with the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on January 11 in Kalbajar district.
Akar stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces, as always, support Azerbaijan in the struggle for a just cause.
