Report from residence of Azerbaijani President (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) has released the footage from the residence of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to local TV channels on January 12, 2022.

In the interview, the head of state answered journalists' questions about the work done in Azerbaijan in 2021 in the economic and social spheres, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the foreign policy and etc.

The interview took place at the residence of the President of Azerbaijan in Zagulba.