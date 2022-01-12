OSCE Minsk Group should not deal with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because it has been resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12
Trend:
OSCE Minsk Group should not deal with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because it has been resolved, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022, Trend reports.
