OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The OSCE should resume and intensify the measures to achieve and strengthen lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid a ceasefire regime around the Karabakh conflict, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

“This will contribute to the comprehensive development of the region,” Rau said.