Azerbaijan holds training and methodical sessions with fire protection teams (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

The training and methodical sessions were held with the chiefs of fire protection services and fire protection teams of the branches of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units, as well as with fire protection inspectors on the Central Clothing Base of the Main Department of Logistics of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports on Jan. 13 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The training entitled “Features of extinguishing fires in adverse conditions” was held for personnel during the sessions, organized in accordance with the instruction approved upon the defense minister’s decision.

The issues of extinguishing fires at low temperatures and in conditions with lack of water, strong wind, and smoke were discussed at the training held to improve the knowledge and skills of the chiefs of the fire protection services and fire protection teams of military units, as well as fire protection inspectors.

Then a practical training on full combat deployment was carried out. According to the rules, the personnel accomplished imaginary firefighting tasks with an alarm signal. Then the imaginary place where fire occurs and storage area has been defined. The simulated firefighting task was successfully completed.