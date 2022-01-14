Fictitious statement of Armenian MFA about alleged "pogroms" of Armenians in Baku aims at concealing its own crimes - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

The completely unfounded and fictitious statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia about the alleged "pogroms" of the Armenian population in Baku during January 1990 is actually aimed at concealing the genocide of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia, its policy of ethnic cleansing, the brutal murder of 613 innocent people overnight in the Khojaly city, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said answering the question of media concerning the commentary by the representative of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Trend reports.

"We regret to note that stories in which Armenians are exposed as victims having formed the ideological basis of Armenian nationalism for decades, which gave impetus to the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, led to a devastating conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and resulted in enormous suffering for hundreds of thousands of people. While the subject of discussion is the issue of normalization of post-conflict inter-state relations, the statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia indicate that the opposite side does not seek to normalize relations, but taints its society with harmful ideas," Abdullayeva said.

According to her, as for the fictitious statement about the so-called "pogroms" of Armenians in Azerbaijan, the investigative materials and irrefutable observations of a number of international independent structures prove that in fact, these were provocative actions prepared by the Soviet secret services. She recalled that since the late 1980s, Armenia's obvious territorial claims to Azerbaijan have been accompanied by massacres, torture and persecution, and the forced dislocation of nearly 250,000 Azerbaijanis from their historical places in the Armenian SSR.

"Unfortunately, so far not a single person has been prosecuted for the numerous crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis. As is well known, on the night of January 19-20, 1990, the Soviet army committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people, and responsibility for this crime lies on the former Soviet leadership. The events of January 1990 were not able to break the determination of the Azerbaijani people and the country restored its state independence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia must admit that within the framework of the policy of ethnic cleansing, personally approved by the former presidents of the country, and the occupation policy, which lasted almost 30 years, the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis have been violated for decades. The perpetrators must be held accountable so that such crimes do not happen again in the future," said Abdullayeva.