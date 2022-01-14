For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan has reached about $1 billion - Ukrainian President

Politics 14 January 2022 19:52 (UTC+04:00)
For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan has reached about $1 billion - Ukrainian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

For the first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan has reached about $1 billion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint statement with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020
Russia hopes security guarantee talks with US to go on — Lavrov
Russia hopes security guarantee talks with US to go on — Lavrov
Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries
Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 21:05
Armenia creates working group for construction of section of Zangezur corridor Armenia 20:07
This visit to Ukraine will be good basis for coming years - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 20:00
For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan has reached about $1 billion - Ukrainian President Politics 19:52
Very serious progress has been made in Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:46
Agreements reached with Ukraine today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to greater extent - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:39
Ukraine and Azerbaijan have been successfully cooperating for many years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:37
We have new plans with Ukraine in energy sector - President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan 19:36
Visitor entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down Georgia 19:31
Foreign exchange assets of Kazakhstan's National Fund increased Business 19:29
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 653 more COVID-19 cases, 488 recoveries Society 18:49
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks about impact of interventions on volume of gold and foreign exchange assets Kazakhstan 18:22
Turkmen enterprise looking to export craft bags Business 18:18
Azerbaijani ambassador advises French MPs to read full text of President Ilham Aliyev's interview Politics 18:18
Working visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine ends Politics 18:06
VAT for medical services in Azerbaijan can be refunded - State Tax Service Economy 18:06
Georgia records growth in visitors from Kazakhstan Georgia 18:05
Kazakhstan unveils trade turnover with major CIS partners Business 18:04
Lunch hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in honor of President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:51
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:46
German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020 Europe 17:44
Russia hopes security guarantee talks with US to go on — Lavrov Russia 17:41
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender to buy spare parts for turbocharger Tenders 17:39
Some changes to Azerbaijani Tax and Labor Codes aimed at strengthening control over taxpayers - PwC Economy 17:37
In medium-term oil and gas to remain one of main energy carriers - PwC Oil&Gas 17:27
New thermal power plant in Tashkent region of Uzbekistan begins supplying electricity Uzbekistan 17:24
Kazakhstan sees growth in production, import volumes of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 17:18
USAID to support projects for handicraft enterprises in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:13
Kazakhstan increases production volume of oil, petrochemicals Oil&Gas 17:11
Turkmen branch of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering to purchase car tires and batteries via tender Tenders 16:58
Georgia sees increase in potato exports Georgia 16:55
Turkish Foreign Ministry talks negotiations between emissaries of Ankara, Yerevan Turkey 16:54
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish vice president on 30-year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties Politics 16:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents make press statements (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:35
Number of real estates bought by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey up in 2021 Turkey 16:34
Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents signed in presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:23
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, UkraineInvest agree on co-op (PHOTO) Business 16:19
Georgia boosts its honey exports Georgia 16:18
Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson Kazakhstan 16:17
Uzbekistan expects energy demand to double by 2030 Uzbekistan 16:00
Iran sees increase in petrochemical production Business 15:53
UN shares GDP growth forecast for Georgia in 2022-2023 Georgia 15:44
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents hold meeting in expanded format (VIDEO) Politics 15:36
Processes launched in '3+3' format are very important - Russian FM Politics 15:35
Turkey and Azerbaijan to continue co-op in all spheres – Turkish presidential administration Politics 15:28
Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to number of Kazakh cities Uzbekistan 15:24
Turkmen factory shares cotton yarn production data Business 15:23
Iran eyes economic opportunities in Syria Business 15:22
Electricity demand growth expectations revised down Oil&Gas 15:12
Rapidly growing renewables to almost match moderate demand growth in 2022-2024 Oil&Gas 15:10
Kazakhstan reports monthly decrease in foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:54
Khizi-Absheron power plant means higher export revenues for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:52
Russian FM talks meeting of Turkish, Armenian special representatives Turkey 14:47
Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries Russia 14:47
UN forecasts decline of consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan in 2022 Uzbekistan 14:43
Verbal agreement on establishment of commission for delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border reached Politics 14:17
Odisha doctors operate on baby to remove 'World's First Bony Tail in Thoracic Region' Other News 14:00
UN expects Turkmenistan’s GDP to grow in 2022-2023 Finance 13:56
Russia stands for rapid delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan, Armenia – FM Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan to open DOST center in Shusha by end of 2022 Society 13:40
Russia to convey Armenia's proposals to Azerbaijan regarding demarcation commission - Lavrov Politics 13:40
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Presidents hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:39
Azerbaijan, Turkey may achieve bigger bilateral trade turnover via shorter route between two countries - TRACECA Transport 13:21
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction medium-term gov't bonds Finance 13:19
Google shows faith in office with $1 billion London deal US 13:11
New EU gas strategic storage policy to require overhaul of regulations Oil&Gas 13:08
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ukraine for working visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:01
Meeting of special envoys to normalize Turkish-Armenian relations kicks off in Moscow Armenia 12:56
Haldor Topsoe continues negotiation on building chemical plants in Turkmenistan Construction 12:47
UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November Europe 12:41
Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov't approval for oral COVID-19 drug US 12:38
Azerbaijan Army conducts training-methodological sessions with staff of Personnel Bodies (PHOTO) Society 12:37
Overview: Azerbaijan and Ukraine entering new stage of economic development? Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Ministry names priorities for 2022 Business 12:16
Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through privatization of state property Economy 11:40
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 2021 Georgia 11:30
TAP reveals volume of gas supplies to Italy Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog Politics 11:22
SOCAR strengthens safety measures due to sharp weather deterioration Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani ASCO suspends operation of its ships due to stormy weather Transport 11:21
10 million people expected to participate in first-ever global Surya Namaskar programme Other News 11:12
Anglo Asian Mining's profits in Azerbaijan grow to record level Economy 11:12
Khizi-Absheron wind farm to increase overall energy security of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:09
Kazakh national postal opens tender for transport via railways Business 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Oil&Gas 11:07
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 14 Georgia 11:06
Azerbaijani banks start blocking payments to online bookmakers, casinos Economy 11:05
Belarus discloses data on export of butter to Azerbaijan Economy 11:01
Azerbaijan-Turkey ties raised to level of alliance thanks to Shusha Declaration - Turkish MFA Politics 10:54
UN expects Azerbaijan’s GDP to be on rise in 2022-2023 Economy 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 14 Finance 10:35
Visitor inflow from Turkey to Georgia growing Georgia 10:34
White House says nothing on possible Biden and Putin meeting US 10:22
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 13 Uzbekistan 10:08
Turkey discloses Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway construction details (Exclusive) Turkey 10:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations gone through magnificent path of development - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:56
Oil dips as investors eye U.S. crude release, China demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan’s export of tea down Economy 09:37
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between countries Politics 09:19
All news