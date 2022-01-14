Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyiv is special, very symbolic and very substantial - Ukrainian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14

Trend:

It is with pleasure that I bid welcome in Kyiv to our good friend and reliable partner, leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as to all members of the delegation from Baku. This visit is special, very symbolic and very substantial, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint statement with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"It takes place on the eve of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. And its result gives high quality substance to our partnership and politics economy and security. We have signed a Joint Declaration of presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan enshrining the commitment to provide reciprocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries within internationally recognized borders, joint efforts to combat hybrid threats, aspiration to maintain peace and security in the Black Sea and Caspian region and beyond. This and other items of the declaration testify to the unity and similarity of our views on many issues and challenges be they regional or global. Apart from that we have extensively discussed all spheres of current cooperation and all opportunities to strengthen it. The results of the meeting is six bilateral documents of cooperation and agriculture, energy and trade. Their implementation will simplify investment activity, which is very important. We have a lot of plans that we have extensively discussed with the President of Azerbaijan. It will also strengthen food and energy security, increase bilateral trade turnover," the president said.