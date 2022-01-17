Azerbaijani army soldier dies - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed the information on the death of urgent military serviceman, soldier as a result of a gross violation of the rules of conduct with weapons, private Mammadli Javidan Abdulaziz oglu, Trend reports citing the ministry.
A criminal case has been initiated, an investigation is underway, the defense department said.
