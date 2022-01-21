Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation is priority - Russian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:
The priority tasks today are the launch of the delimitation and demarcation process of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as the restoration of transport and economic ties in the region, Trend reports referring to the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the achievement of progress in these spheres will allow succeeding in the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.
“We proceed from the need to fully implement the trilateral agreements enshrined in the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
