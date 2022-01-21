Azerbaijani FM meets with OPEC Sec-Gen (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Jan. 20 on 23:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his working visit to Austria met with Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo, Trend reports citing the MFA.

While expressing satisfaction with cooperation with Azerbaijan during the meeting, the secretary general reminded that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the first leader who called on all the OPEC member-states and non-OPEC countries at the World Economic Forum to stabilize the world oil market in 2016, to join efforts and work together.

Barkindo stressed that this initiative was widely discussed in the OPEC member-states and non-OPEC countries.

“The OPEC + format was created in a short period of time in December 2016 through the support of the President of Azerbaijan,” Barkindo added.

The secretary general said that the joint activity in the OPEC + format contributed to the stabilization of prices on the world oil markets.

While speaking about successful cooperation in the OPEC+ format, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in continuing cooperation in this format.

Bayramov added that successful steps were taken in the OPEC+ format under the leadership of Barkindo, as a result of which the world oil prices stabilized.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.