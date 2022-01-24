Azerbaijan to display historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Aghdam (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added (first version was published at 12:49)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Aslan Mamedli – Trend:

Some historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s previously occupied Aghdam city will be collected and shown to the public, Trend's Karabakh bureau said.

The damaged ancient tombstones and stone sculptures will be displayed in the courtyard of the city's Imarat complex.

Regular bus trips to Aghdam started to be carried out on Jan.24. The visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism.