Demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to make sure no armed incidents happen - ex-CSTO Sec-Gen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
There would be no armed conflicts and skirmish in case of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Trend reports referring to the statement made by former CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha during the Yerevan-Moscow teleconference on January 25.
“In this case, I would talk about the need to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in establishing and recognizing mutual borders,” Bordyuzha added. “This means the creation of joint groups, obtaining materials from the archives.”
The former CSTO secretary general stressed that the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in the Karabakh region is a guarantee of stability although sometimes the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border aggravates.
