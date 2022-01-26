Russian ambassador comments on possibility of Azerbaijan joining EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The decision of joining this or that organization, in particular, Azerbaijan’s joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is the sovereign right of each country, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference following 2021, Trend reports.

“We see that the integration of countries into the EAEU has been beneficial from an economic point of view,” Bocharnikov said. “The total GDP of the EAEU member-states has grown by more than four percent, mutual trade - by 30 percent, export to foreign markets - by 41 percent.”

The ambassador added that now the EAEU member-states have experience of cooperation in the implementation of digital technologies, support for small and medium-sized businesses.

“Moreover, a number of countries show interest in joining this organization,” Bocharnikov said.

Earlier, the first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed granting Azerbaijan an observer status in the EAEU.

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev