Azerbaijan plays its role in global fight against anti-Semitism and support of multiculturalism - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has played its role in the global fight against anti-Semitism and in support of multiculturalism, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreyeva said, Trend reports.

Andreyeva made the remark at an event dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia and racism at the global level in the name of preserving humanity.

"Today we have gathered to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. There should be no place for hatred in the world, but, unfortunately, this phenomenon can still be encountered," she noted.

The UN representative also highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to combat anti-Semitism at the global level and support multiculturalism.

In connection with the International Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust Victims, Azerbaijani officials, diplomats, experts, representatives of civil society and the media are participating in the event at ADA University to discuss steps to combat anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia and racism at the global level.

The event is organized by the UN office, the embassies of Israel and the Netherlands, the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan and ADA University.