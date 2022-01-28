Azerbaijani deputy PM to attend opening ceremony of Olympic Winter Games in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov will attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 from February 4 to 6, Trend reports referring to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

International dignitaries attending the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games - Beijing 2022 and relevant activities include President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan and other state, government officials.

The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing will be held from February 4 to 20, 2022