IDPs must return to their native lands - UK’s ambassador to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Azerbaijan's proposal to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement is an important step for Baku, UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said at the conference entitled "Women, peace and security: role of women in post-conflict reconstruction", Trend reports.
The ambassador added that the Azerbaijani government is making big efforts to restore the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.
“The internally displaced people must return to their lands,” Sharp stressed.
