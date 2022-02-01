UN, Azerbaijan to disclose joint action plan for 2022 soon - resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

The UN Action Plan for the current year together with the Azerbaijani government will be disclosed soon, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told Trend.

"We are working on our United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) signed with the Azerbaijani government for 2021-2025, which focuses on five key spheres, namely, inclusive growth, green economy, environmental protection, strengthening of social institutions and women’s empowerment," Andreeva said.

The UN resident coordinator added that the work on development of "green energy" in Azerbaijan also holds an important place on the UN agenda.