Azerbaijani MPs propose to adopt Social Security Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A new Social Security Code could be adopted in Azerbaijan, MP Vugar Bayramov said at the parliament's plenary session, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, there are similar codes in many European countries.

"Such a code would correspond to the philosophy of social policy pursued in Azerbaijan and could be important for the legislative support of social reforms carried out by the head of state," he noted.

The MP also proposed to amend the relevant legislation to combat artificial overpricing.