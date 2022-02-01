Turkish, Azerbaijani MoDs discuss prospects for dev't of military co-op (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar during his working visit in Turkey, Trend reports.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held before the meeting, the defense ministers of both countries walked in front of the guard of honor, the national anthems of the two countries were played. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense left a message in the Book of Memory.

Issues of regional security, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, have been discussed at business meetings.

Welcoming the guests, Hulusi Akar outlined that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey is based on friendly and fraternal relations. He expressed confidence that cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop successfully.

In turn, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov expressed gratitude for the moral and political support provided by fraternal Turkey in the Second Karabakh War. The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan emphasized the exceptional influence of the sincere relations between the heads of the two fraternal countries on the field of military cooperation, as well as other areas.

Touching upon the importance of the experience gained by military personnel during joint exercises, the parties noted the significance of holding such events on a regular basis.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan is further expanding military cooperation with Turkey in order to increase its defense capability. This is one of the main factors ensuring stability in the region.