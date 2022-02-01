Turkish parliament to approve Shusha Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey will approve the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

The draft law "On approval of the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey" has been submitted to the Turkish parliament.

This project was brought up for discussion at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Feb.1. The bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading following discussions.