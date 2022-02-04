President Ilham Aliyev attends eighth ministerial meeting of SGC Advisory Council in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
The eighth ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council is being held in Baku on February 4 at the Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is taking part in the meeting.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.
