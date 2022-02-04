Turkey ready to arrange meeting between Ukrainian, Russian presidents - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Turkey is ready to organize a summit meeting with the participation of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, following his visit to Ukraine, Trend reports.

"I believe that the outcome of our meeting with the president of Ukraine will open up new opportunities in the region," he said.

Erdogan also said he attaches particular importance to the upcoming meeting with the president of Russia.

"It is necessary to agree on the date of the Russian leader's visit after the Beijing Olympics. I hope that the meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin will take place, and it will be the chance for the entire region. Ankara is also ready to provide a platform for technical discussions on steps to reduce escalation in the region," Erdogan stated.