Azerbaijan pays special attention to equal, mutually beneficial co-op with EU - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan pays special attention to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with the EU, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Europe in the energy security issue.

He added that the successful results of 2021 were discussed on Feb. 4.

"In 2021, European countries purchased 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas, and an increase in the volume in the coming years is a matter of discussion. These issues were discussed in detail at a meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku," the minister stated.