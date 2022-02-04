Financing of EU projects in Azerbaijan within Eastern Partnership continue - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Part of the cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan is collaboration within the Eastern Partnership, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that financing of EU projects in Azerbaijan within the Eastern Partnership is underway.

"We presented the EU with a list of priority projects for us, and the EU expressed interest in most of them. To this end, it was proposed to create a working group and study the projects in detail," the minister said.