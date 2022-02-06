Illegal Armenian armed group fires at Azerbaijani positions in Tartar – defense ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

The members of the illegal Armenian armed group fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Gapanli village of Tartar district from the Azerbaijani territory, in which the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, from 00:23 till 02:12 (GMT+4) on February 6, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Army returned fire immediately. As a result of the incident, no Azerbaijani civilians or servicemen were injured. A building was damaged in Gapanli village.

It was revealed that the members of the illegal Armenian armed group were drunk and opened fire.

The commanders of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center were immediately informed about the incident.