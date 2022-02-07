Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the release of Yashar Hasanov from the post of chairman of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC, Trend reports.
Until the appointment of the chairman of Azeristiliktejkhizat OJSC, the temporary performance of these duties is assigned to the deputy chairman of the company Ilham Mirzaliyev.
The order comes into force from the date of its signing.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive)
Intelligent Transport Management Center transferred to Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s subordination following presidential decree
Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree