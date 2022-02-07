Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the release of Yashar Hasanov from the post of chairman of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC, Trend reports.

Until the appointment of the chairman of Azeristiliktejkhizat OJSC, the temporary performance of these duties is assigned to the deputy chairman of the company Ilham Mirzaliyev.

The order comes into force from the date of its signing.