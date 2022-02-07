Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On increasing the monthly salaries of military servicemen of the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan, who are not employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office.", Trend reports.
Will be updated
