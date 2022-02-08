Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen, he said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their bilateral meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, the French crisis center organized a plane to transport the returned Armenians.

Macron noted that during a recent meeting with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, the President of France, the President of the Council of Europe and the Prime Minister of Armenia, questions were raised on missing persons, refugees and others.

"These are also elements of stability. In our talks with President Putin, we expressed joint views on a number of issues, and I want to welcome the role played by the Russian military on the border during a difficult period," he added.